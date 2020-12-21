Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts Red Glasses exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new temporary exhibit is open at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Head downtown to visit the museum and catch a glimpse of the giant pair of red glasses hanging in the cafeteria. Find all the hidden red glasses with their QR code scavenger hunt!

The Red Glasses Movement is based off Audrey, a little girl who passed away at 5 years old. She was a shining light, and her legacy lives on through her iconic red glasses. They are more than just glasses, they teach us to Live boldly. Love big. Pass it on.