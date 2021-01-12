Grand Rapids Public museum hosts immersive after school program and other virtual learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting the best after school program! This program features interactive activities and a variety of educational lessons that focus on science, technology, arts, math and more! In addition, the Museum is offering ‘Museum Exploration’ days. On ‘Museum Exploration’ days, children can explore tons of cool exhibits on display!

This program is open to any student in 3rd-5th grade, and to students who are enrolled in public schools or are being homeschooled.

The museum is also offering free digital downloads, scavenger hunts, and more! For more information and to learn about their educational programs, visit their website.