Grand Rapids Public Museum has us buzzing with excitement!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Public Museum is buzzing with a new and exciting exhibit all about pollination. Amazing Pollinators is a new exhibit that takes guests through the journey of pollination from the perspective of many different pollinators including bats, bees, beetles, birds, butterflies, moths, flies, and wasps. This exhibit acts as an interactive maze for guests to navigate and solve challenges through a gaming board. Each guest will receive a gaming board upon entry that allows them to navigate through the maze, complete missions and get pollination points. As you navigate through the exhibit you will learn different facts about the amazing pollinators of the world and the pollination process behind them.

This exhibit and more will be available all Summer long at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Be sure to check out Amazing Pollinators where you live!