Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo Partner to Offer Member Reciprocal in August

Grand Rapids, MI – The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) and the John Ball Zoo (JBZ) are thrilled to announce a member reciprocal partnership during the month of August 2021. Members from both organizations will receive free admission at both locations during this time.

Through this partnership, GRPM members can visit the John Ball Zoo and receive free general admission, including their BRICKLIVE Supersized! exhibition. JBZ members in return can visit the GRPM and receive free general admission and will be able to visit the new traveling exhibit POPnology for reduced pricing of only $5 per person, as well as visit Amazing Pollinators at no charge, open through August 29. GRPM tickets can be reserved in advance at grpm.org, and John Ball Zoo tickets can be reserved at jbzoo.org.

Sign up for a membership at the GRPM or JBZ to start enjoying membership benefits immediately!

GRPM members enjoy exclusive benefits including free general admission and parking, discounts at the Chaffee Planetarium, Curiosity Shop (in person and online), Museum Cafe, programs and more. Visit grpm.org/membership to learn more and sign up for a GRPM membership today.

John Ball Zoo members also receive exclusive benefits including free unlimited general admission, free or reduced admission to over 150 zoos and aquariums across North America, discounts at JBZ retail and concessions, along with discounts on birthday parties and camps, and discounts on admission to special events like IllumiZoo. A variety of membership levels are available. Additional details including how to become a JBZ member can be found by visiting www.jbzoo.org/membership.