GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Trying to find fun things to do with your kids? The Grand Rapids Public Museum has lots of activities to do! From the 1925 Historic Grand Rapids Lego display (which got bigger from last year!) to the Herpolsheimer’s child passenger’s train.

Looking for some virtual education opportunities? Find exciting classes using your kitchen utensils with museum educators! For more information and to find the class schedule, head over to their website.