Fun and educational experience for kids at GRPM’s Design Zone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum has a super awesome exhibit open to families through spring 2020 that incorporates math, STEAM, creativity, and fun. Design Zone gives kids the opportunity to discover the secrets behind how video games are made, music is produced, roller coasters are designed, and so much more! The best part is, this exhibit is entirely hands on so kids will get to learn by doing.

The Design Zone is organized into three different zones art, music, and engineering that all include the importance of creative, scientific, and mathematical thinking. Activities range from exploring the relationship of musical instruments, ratios, and rhythms to have an awesome dance party, design a skate park, and create images for video games. Due to how interactive and educational the Grand Rapids Public Museum is, it’s a perfect place for students to come learn on a school field trip. For more information, check out their website at grpm.org.