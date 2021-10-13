Flap your wings through Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Bats: Master’s of the Night!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Grand Rapids Public Museum recently opened their new exhibit, Bats: Masters of the Night. Enter the exhibit by walking through a castle like entry and learn about the benefits of bats through the lifelike models.

How much do you know about bats? Here are some interesting facts:

There are nearly 1,000 kinds of bats; they add up to almost a quarter of all mammal species.

Little brown bats of North America live longer than any other mammal their size. They live 32 years or more.

An African heart-nosed bat can hear the footsteps of a beetle walking on sand more than six feet away.

A Mexican free-tailed bat can fly up to two miles high to feed! When they catch a tailwind, they can go more than 60 mph for hundreds of miles.