Flap your wings through Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Bats: Master’s of the Night!

Grand Rapids Public Museum
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Grand Rapids Public Museum recently opened their new exhibit, Bats: Masters of the Night. Enter the exhibit by walking through a castle like entry and learn about the benefits of bats through the lifelike models.

How much do you know about bats? Here are some interesting facts:

  • There are nearly 1,000 kinds of bats; they add up to almost a quarter of all mammal species.
  • Little brown bats of North America live longer than any other mammal their size. They live 32 years or more.
  • An African heart-nosed bat can hear the footsteps of a beetle walking on sand more than six feet away.
  • A Mexican free-tailed bat can fly up to two miles high to feed! When they catch a tailwind, they can go more than 60 mph for hundreds of miles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon