Final weekend for Bodies Revealed and first weekend for Under the Arctic at Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There is a lot of exciting stuff happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend that you and your family won’t want to miss! This weekend is the final weekend for the Bodies Revealed exhibit. his exhibition features real, whole and partial body specimens that have been preserved through an innovative process, giving visitors the opportunity to view the complexity of their own organs and systems like never before.

New to the Grand Rapids Public Museum is the Under the Arctic exhibit. Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost explores the subject of climate change through the lens of a thawing Arctic environment.

Don’t miss this awesome weekend at the museum! Buy your tickets ahead of time on their website.