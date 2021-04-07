Explore the Grand Rapids Public Museum for Spring Break!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We still have so much Spring Break left to enjoy! If you’re looking for fun, educational activities to do with your kids, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum!

Explore their exhibits including Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO Bricks and Under the Arctic and enjoy the stars and universe at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. For a full list of activities and events, visit GRPM.org/Calendar-List.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

272 Pearl St. NW

Open 9am-5pm M-F and 10am-5pm on weekends

GRPM.org