GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A great resource for online, educational fun for the whole family to enjoy is the Grand Rapids Public Museum! They have taken their exhibits virtual while the museum is closed due to COVID-19. Families can visit the museum from the comfort of their own home with thousands of artifacts, scavenger hunts, virtual discovery kits, live streams, and so much more. Plus, there’s something for all ages!

Head to GRPM.org to learn more about science, history, and culture!