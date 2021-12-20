Experience Snowflake Break and other family fun at Grand Rapids Public Museum this Winter Break!

Grand Rapids Public Museum

by: Katie Meyers, Where You Live Producer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – School is out for the holidays and that means Winter Break is officially here. If your family is looking for some extra fun ways to enjoy break head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for their Snowflake Break. Among their other exhibits like Bats: Masters of the Night and Popnology guests can experience some exciting holiday fun and activities.

If you’re a Kent County resident be sure to take advantage of the free admission for kids under the age of 17! Enjoy your Winter Break where you live!

