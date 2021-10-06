Dr. Temple Grandin visits West Michigan to share her knowledge on Autism and technology in animal behavior

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Dr. Temple Grandin, professor at Colorado State University, held a sold-out lecture on Thursday followed by a book signing at Grand Rapids Public Museum and again at Fountain Street Church later that night.

Grandin was diagnosed with autism at a young age and didn’t start speaking until she was three and a half years old. She highlights her experiences through the books that she wrote.

She is not only a professor and author, but also a woman who has done it all. She has accomplished many things in her life such as being named one of the top 10 college professors in the country, had articles written about her in Times magazine, New York Times, Forbes, USA Today and had an Emmy Award winning documentary about her life produced by HBO.

Grandin specializes in livestock handling, equipment design and animal welfare. She designed a system for livestock that is currently being used on nearly half of the cattle holding pens around the United States.

Another one of her missions is to help shape autistic children by building practical skills and developing their individual strengths.

She emphasizes that there are different learning types and schools need to keep classes that foster creativity and problem solving. She sums up her message with these words: “It takes all kinds of minds.”