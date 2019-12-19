Check out Bodies Revealed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – After nearly a decade, Bodies Revealed has returned to Grand Rapids Public Museum and you have to check out this exhibit! It features real, whole, and partial body specimens that have been reserved through an innovative process, giving visitors the chance to view the inside of a human body like never before. Students from various schools throughout West Michigan had the opportunity to take field trips to the museum to observe this incredible exhibit. While it may seem a little creepy at first to some, the students loved seeing everything up close and learning all about the bones, muscles, and different systems that make up our bodies.

Bodies Revealed is open at the museum through Spring 2020! If you’re looking for something to do with the kids over Winter Break, this is a great exhibit to visit, among the many other amazing exhibitions at the public museum! Get your tickets online at grps.org.