Celebrate space exploration with this limited-time exhibit at Grand Rapids Public Museum!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Take steps into space with Roger B. Chaffee in Grand Rapids Public Museums (GRPM) new, limited-time exhibit Roger That!. Chaffee was not only a Grand Rapids native but her also was a former American naval officer and aviator aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut in the Apollo program. Once again Grand Rapids Public museum is partnering with Grand Valley State University to celebrates space exploration with a focus on women in space.

Roger That! will take place on February 18 and February 19, 2022. This two-day exhibition will feature amazing opportunities to learn and explorer space. GRPM’s Chaffee Planetarium will also feature shows throughout the day that will offer insights on an array of topics.

While visiting be sure to check out these activities:

Build Station – Test your building skills and knowledge with Magformers (magnetic building shapes), LEGO Bricks, and Keva Planks. Design and build a rocket, a bridge, an airplane or anything else your imagination leads you too.

