Activities to do at home from the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for a fun competition to do with your family this weekend? Do a LEGO challenge! Our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum have provided the idea to do a LEGO building competition that will get kids thinking, moving, and having fun.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum also has tons of awesome resources on their website for kids and families to enjoy. You can check out artifacts, exhibits, do a virtual scavenger hunt, and even watch a live stream of the Grand River, Grand Fish exhibit. Find out more on their website at grpm.org!