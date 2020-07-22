GR Greatest Generation Day Celebration looking to honor living WWII veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This September, the City of Grand Rapids and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II known as the Greatest Generation Day Celebration. The two-day celebration will include stories from WWII veterans, guest speakers, and even a B-17 Armed Services Flyover. The events will take place on Tuesday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 2nd in Grand Rapids.
The Greatest Generation Day Committee needs the public’s help in honoring all living West Michigan World War II Veterans. They are asking anyone who knows of a veteran and would like them to be honored to call 616-254-0374 or email thankyou@swiftprinting.com. This is going to be a very special celebration for our heroes!