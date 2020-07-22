GR Greatest Generation Day Celebration looking to honor living WWII veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - With everything beginning to open back up, parents may be nervous or scared to take their children out in public. However, one place doctors are saying not to be afraid of is the doctors office. In fact, according to Dr. Lowery of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, it's completely safe and recommended to get your child in for their routine check up and make sure they are up to date on all their vaccinations. They reassure families that they are heavily following all safety precautions. It's also important for parents to know that children of all ages should be up to date on vaccines, not just little kids.

Due to COVID-19, many non-essential doctors appointments were canceled but now is the time to get those appointments rescheduled for your kids. If you do have any questions or concerns, you can always. and are encouraged to, call your pediatrician! They are there to help in any way they can.