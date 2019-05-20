Give-A-Glove Program back for its 25th year helping inner-city youth

Baseball has traditionally been known to bring people together for love of the game and that tradition shines through the 25th annual Give-a-Glove program. This program is proudly put on by the teamwork of the West Michigan Whitecaps, YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, and Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation!

The Give-a-Glove program has been providing baseball uniforms, equipment, food, and fun to inner city youth baseball and softball teams for 25 years and this year is no different! Every spring, inner city youth ages 6-14 dreams come true when they are given new gloves, bats, cool uniforms, and more! This program has reached over 1,000 kids!

The Give-a-Glove program takes donations from the community for this equipment. When you donate new or gently used softball or baseball equipment, you will receive four lawn tickets to a 2019 West Michigan Whitecaps home baseball game and one free guest pass to any YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. If you would like to donate to this program, drop off any equipment to any of the following locations between 10am – 6pm until June 14th: