Get the latest back to school trends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is the perfect destination for back to school shopping for kids of all ages. Whether your child is entering preschool, high school, or headed off to college, this is the place to go to get all the latest fashion trends! This location includes a full day of fun with more than just shopping.

Families can dine at one of the many food locations including Rainforest Café or head to one of the exciting attractions including Legoland, Peppa Pig World of Play, or Sea Life Michigan Aquarium. Sea Life is a must see stop while at the outlets, children even get to see live mermaids!

A special deal for West Michigan residents visiting the outlet mall is the out of towner passport that includes exclusive deals to various stores and restaurants inside the mall. Stop by guest services to get your passport!