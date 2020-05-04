Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation brings virtual storytelling to life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – In honor of this week being Children’s Book Week, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation is releasing an exclusive virtual storytelling experience based on the soon to be released children’s book Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story. These online experiences will be through the eyes of award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Matt Faulkner. They will take a look at President Ford in his childhood and collegiate years, as well as his years serving the military, Congress, and as the nation’s 38th president. Kids will also get to look into the world of illustration and the process used for the story’s illustrations.

Kids can check out these super fun and educational virtual experiences, along with others, at the Ford Library Museum and the Museum’s DeVos Learning Center!