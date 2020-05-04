Fun and creative ways people are making the most of their time at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – I love hearing about all the fun ways people are staying busy and having fun during these uncertain times. Families and community members are getting creative with how they stay occupied while still social distancing. We have seen neighborhood dance parties, teachers going above and beyond for their kids, and kids making the most of their time at home with fun games and activities.

If you have a fun photo or video of fun and cool things your family is doing at home, email them to maranda@woodtv.com.