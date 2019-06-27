4,300 turn out for Maranda’s Kalamazoo Park Party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOTV)- It was nothing but sunshine and free family fun today at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo for Maranda’s third Park Party of the season. 4,300 kids and families came out to enjoy the gorgeous weather and great entertainment.

The afternoon was filled with tons of fun with kid-friendly rides, inflatables, entertainment, activities, and amazing prizes! The Kalamazoo Public Schools provided a free lunch for kids under the age of 18 and they lined up to enjoy fresh grilled hot dogs and a picnic in the park.

This party was extra special because the Food Network’s Chef Jet did cooking demonstrations and meet and greets with families! Kids and parents even got to taste test his delicious food!

“It was a picture-perfect day for the third park party of the summer! Thousands of kids and families joined us for an afternoon of free fun! A real treat was having chef Jet from the Food Network in the park doing samples and demonstrations and encouraging families to make healthy choices,” said Maranda.

Other great stuff happening at the party included the Fifth Third Super Slide, Priority Health Obstacle Course, and Farm Bureau Pirate Swing! Maranda gave away super cool prizes like passes to Air Zoo, Cedar Point, and tickets to go see JoJo Siwa at the Van Andel Area on August 27th!

We’ll be taking a break from Park Parties during the week of the 4th of July, but we’ll be back in July for more fun Park Parties in Holland (July 11th), Battle Creek (July 18th), and Grand Rapids (July 25th)! See you there!