Fun event for kids: Chalk It Up with the Muskegon Museum of Art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a special event this weekend for kids called Chalk It Up! Since they are unable to hold summer camps and experiences for kids, they wanted to do something special to get kids involved.

Chalk It Up is a fun event for kids to do from home. They can stop by the Muskegon Museum of Art store counter to grab a special Chalk It Up bag that includes a book mark, instructions, and chalk. Kids are then encouraged to go home, create beautiful chalk art, and post a photo of it on social media and tagging Muskegon Museum of Art.