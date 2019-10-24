Fun and educational field trips at Van Andel Institute

Grand Rapids, Mich (WOOD) – Students have the opportunity to think like scientists when they have field trips at the Van Andel Education Institute. All students and teachers are able to learn by engagement and hands on activities to give them an experience unlike any other.

Students from San Juan Diego Academy had the opportunity to spend their school day at the Institute learning all about pollination. This is just one of the opportunities offered to students. Not only does the Van Andel Education Institute have field trips, they also offer summer camps and after school programs. Learn more at vaei.org.