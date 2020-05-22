Fun activities to do as a family from the Outdoor Discovery Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We had a very special guest join us from the Outdoor Discovery Center! Bob and a eastern screech owl joined Maranda to talk about all the fun stuff they have going on for families to enjoy. Their online resources are perfect for family to use while outside exploring!

Backyard Series:

This series is a 6 week challenge with a new theme each week! This is a great way to begin outdoor learning in small way. It’s easy to complete and has challenges suitable for adventurers of all ages. Complete each challenge, submit your entry, and then receive fun prizes!

Park Passport Program:

The ODC is offering an awesome resource for families to use to get outside and enjoy all West Michigan has to offer! They have developed a park passport program. Families can download the Park Passport HERE and check out the pages of attractions and amenities as well as find the answers to challenge questions. Once families have visited at least 5 parks and successfully answer the challenge questions, they can return their passport and get a fun prize!