Front Row for the Fireworks offering affordable family fun for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Grand Rapids fireworks are taking place this year on Saturday, July 6th in Downtown Grand Rapids and a front row seat to this beautiful show is at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Prior to the fireworks show, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be offering a night full of family fun – Front Row at the Fireworks!

For $15 a person, families can explore and play in the museum, have dinner, and then have a front row seat in the museum lawn for the fireworks! For more information or to purchase tickets, you can call the museum at 616-929-1700 or visit their website www.grpm.org.

The museum also encourages foster families to come out to the event! Money is raised to be able to bring foster families out to enjoy this night of activities. This event creates a safe space for children who have gone through hard times and gives them a night of kid friendly entertainment. If you’re interested in bringing foster children out to this event, please reach out to your local fostering agency and tell them you’re interested! The Grand Rapids Public Museum is working with foster agencies around West Michigan, including our friends at Bethany Christian Services!

Front Row at the Fireworks: https://www.grpm.org/events/frontrow/