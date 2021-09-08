From Wheelchair-bound to Ironman Athlete, Johnny Agar Reveals How He Overcame the Odds in The Impossible Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (August 2021) – Johnny Agar, born with cerebral palsy and told he would never walk, overcame the odds to participate in long-distance endurance races with his dad pushing him, until the final mile when he walks across the finish line. Previously featured on ESPN and The Today Show, Johnny is making his highly-anticipated book debut this fall that is a testament to the power of extraordinary courage titled The Impossible Mile: The Power In Living Life One Step at a Time (Dexterity, September 21, 2021).

“When I was growing up, if you’d asked me what I aspired to be, my answer would’ve been automatic. Athlete,” writes Johnny. “Maybe it was because it seemed so far out of reach, but I wanted it even more, like a child looking at a cookie jar that’s too high on the shelf. So maybe I was different, but I was also a typical kid. I just happened to have cerebral palsy.”

Born with cerebral palsy, Johnny used a wheelchair, depended on others to care for him and took his first steps—23 total—at 11 years old. Johnny became an athlete through competing in 5k races with his dad pushing him along and later, through leaning on his faith and pure determination, walked his first impossible mile, persevering for 1.5 hour to complete. He gained international attention for participating in countless races with his father, including the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Johnny’s story shows the impact of a life lived to its fullest, from the first difficult steps in training, to becoming a brand ambassador for global apparel company Under Armour. He now serves as an inspiration for not only other professional athletes, but for anyone facing their own impossible mile. This brilliant book debut encourages readers to walk a mile in Johnny’s shoes, and realize, as Johnny did, you never walk alone, and anything is possible, if you’ll just take on life one step at a time.

Written with his mom, Becki, The Impossible Mile shares valuable life lessons, sometimes with a bit of humor, that are sure to inspire with the wisdom, maturity, and determination of Johnny, who candidly shares stories of his family’s strength in weakness, hope in the midst of heartache, and joy in spite of seemingly impossible obstacles.