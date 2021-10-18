Friends become family through the Amway River Bank Run Road Warrior Program!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run is this weekend, Saturday, October 23! Throughout the last several months we have been checking in with five of the Amway River Bank Run Charity Partners and the incredible road warriors that will be running and fundraising for the wonderful organizations.

The Charity Partner include: Hand2Hand, American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. Conductive Learning Center, Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County. and Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan – be nice. With the help of 10 incredible Road Warriors the Amway River Bank run will be able to raise funds for these organizations that provide crucial efforts to various populations throughout our community. To read more about the Road Warriors purpose and journey visit the Amway River Bank Run Road Warriors webpage.

If you are interested in becoming a road warrior for the 2022 Amway River Bank Run be sure to click here to apply!

Becky Vander Zwaag

Becky is running for American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.

Jay O’Neal

Jay is running for Hand2Hand.

Tracy Hixson

Tracy is thee Charity Partner Coordinator and will be running for all five charities.

Sarah Holloway

Sarah is running for Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan – be nice.