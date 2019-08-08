Free and fun tennis program for kids in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dorothy Bowman and her husband Michael started an evening tennis program called Cross Court Tennis to provide a fun and safe activity for kids to do to stay active. Kids come from all over the Grand Rapids area to participate, which has benefited them both on and off the court.

Not only have their tennis skills immensely improved but they’re also learning team work, the benefit of being a part of a community, and making new friends. Over 1,000 kids have been impacted by this program due to all the work Dorothy and Michael have done. This program is totally free for all children, including the rackets, balls, and other gear thanks to the Community Tennis Association!

For more information about this incredible program, email Dorothy at crosscourtcta@aol.com