Free and fun reading event for kids and families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Every Tuesday night throughout the summer, Grand Valley State University’s College of Education held a night of educational fun for families to enjoy. The event was called Storytime in the Park and it took place in Garfield Park from 7 – 8pm for all kids 15 years and under. Kids were given free books to read with friends and family while also enjoying free ice cream! Every Tuesday a different guest speaker would come and read aloud to the children. Maranda was the guest reader on Tuesday, August 13th and had a great time interacting with all the families!

The final Storytime in the Park is next Tuesday, August 27th from 7pm – 8pm in Garfield Park! If your family hasn’t been able to attend this event, this is your chance!