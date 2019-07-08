Free and enjoyable workout classes happening all summer long in Grand Rapids

Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens is home to hundreds of reptiles. The sanctuary provides a comfortable and caring home for these animals who often times come to Critchlow as donations, rescues, or from other institutions. In many cases, these reptiles, specifically alligators, come to Critchlow after being domesticated house pets. Since alligators cannot be put back into the wild after being domesticated, the sanctuary takes them in and gives them a forever home. Experts at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary do not recommend families having alligators or other reptiles as house pets. They say these animals require far more needs than people can provide them.

During the summer months, the alligators roam outdoors and enjoy the warm temperatures. However, since they cannot survive Michigan winters, they are placed in comfortable enclosures during the winter months. All year long, guests can come learn more about alligators up close and personal. Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary offers educational opportunities for all age groups.