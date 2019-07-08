Free and enjoyable workout classes happening all summer long in Grand Rapids

Every Monday-Friday, the City of Grand Rapids, with the help from sponsors like Priority Health, have free work out classes taking place all over Downtown Grand Rapids! These classes are totally free from yoga to salsa dancing to cardio! These classes occur throughout the day Monday-Friday, all summer long! Anyone 18 years and older is able to come participate, with all equipment provided!
This is the perfect opportunity to joy the beautiful view of Downtown Grand Rapids, soak in the sun, and get active! The full class schedule can be found on the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation website!