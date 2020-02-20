Free and affordable weekend family fun in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Happy weekend! There’s tons of family fun activities and events happening around West Michigan! From skating to shows to sporting events, there’s something for everyone! Check out my full list below!

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

It’s the final weekend! Kids 17 and under can skate for free on Saturday from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

Grand Rapids Boat Show

The 75th annual Grand Rapids Boat Show is taking place this weekend Wednesday through Sunday at DeVos Place! There will be a wide array of different boats, dive tanks, boaters safety courses, and more! Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children 14 and under.

Harry Potter at the GR Symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony brings you a weekend of magic with their performances of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince this weekend, Friday and Saturday, at DeVos Performance Hall. Fans will be able to watch the movie from the big screen while hearing music from the live symphony orchestra.

Try Hockey for Free Day

Kids have the opportunity to try hockey for free this Saturday at Patterson Ice Center and the Walker Ice and Fitness Center for USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free Day! Event starts at noon!

Air Zoo’s Open Cockpit Month

Air Zoo will be hosting their Open Cockpit Month every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through March 1st! Guests will have the unique opportunity to view and sit in the cockpit of the world’s most famous and incredible aircrafts. This is free with general admission!

Kalamazoo Polar Plunge

The Kalamazoo Polar Plunge is happening this Saturday at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe with registration starting at 8:30am and the pluge beginning at 10am. All money raised from this event goes toward Special Olympics Michigan! Registration is free.

Free Admission at Ford Museum

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is offering free admission this weekend for guests! While there, you can also check out the newly open exhibit, The Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change. This exhibit depicts the pain, sacrifice, and emotion of those who fought for freedom during the civil rights movement.

World of Winter

It’s the final weekend of World of Winter in Grand Rapids! You and your family can travel around Downtown Grand Rapids to check out over 50 ice sculptures outside of various business and organizations. You can do a self guided tour or join the ice sculpture walking tours!

Frozen in Time – Live Mannequin Event

Downtown Grand Haven is hosting a Live Mannequin event this Saturday from 2pm – 4pm! Various businesses on Main Street will display live mannequins from scenes related to this year’s theme, movies.

Weekend home games:

Grand Rapids Griffins:

Saturday, 7pm: 90’s Night and fanny pack giveaway

Sunday, 4pm

Grand Rapids Drive:

Friday, 7pm: Mitten Night

Muskegon Lumberjacks:

Friday, 7pm

Saturday, 7pm: Police Night

Kalamazoo Wings: