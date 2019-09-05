Free and affordable family fun for this weekend

Grand Rapids, MICH (WOTV) – Even though the summer months are over, there’s still plenty of family fun going on throughout West Michigan! Every weekend I’ll have a complete list of family fun for your family to enjoy!

Weekend Top Picks: September 6th – 8th

Project 1 by ArtPrize Kick-Off Weekend

The anticipated Project 1 by ArtPrize kicks off this Saturday, September 7th in Rosa Park Circle starting at noon! Every Saturday until October 27th will include a new event pertaining to Project 1! Community members can explore spectacular art installations, sculptures, public events, performances, urban interventions, and community-oriented projects!

Allegan County Fair

The Allegan County Fair starts Friday, September 6th and goes until Saturday, September 14th with over a week of fun! The fair will take place at Allegan County Fairgrounds and there will be tons of large name entertainment, monster trucks, parade, rodeo, carnivals and more!

Wizarding Weekends at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo is hosting two enchanting weekends for all wizards and muggles to come enjoy! This will be a family-friendly event with interactive exhibits, activities, crafts, games, and special food! Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite wizard so grab your wand, robe, and come enjoy this fun weekend.

Grandparents Day Celebrations

Sunday, September 8th is Grandparents Day! This is a great day to celebrate the special grandparents in your life! We have created a list of events and ideas on how your kids can spend time with their grandparents this Sunday! Find the article HERE!

46th Annual Eastown Street Fair

The Eastown Community Association, Mobile GR, and Parking services are hosting an event to celebrate the community on Saturday, September 7th starting at 9am. The event will include tons of family-friendly arts and crafts, music, food, and more!

Muskegon Latino Festival

The 1st annual Muskegon Latino Festival is happening on Saturday, September 7th from 4 – 10pm in Hackley Park! Community members can celebrate the culture with a night filled with delicious food, great entertainment, and more.

Kalamazoo Zugunruhe at Kalamazoo Nature Center

The Kalamazoo Zugunruhe (Zoo-gun-roo) is happening this Saturday, September 7th from 10am – 6pm at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. This event is celebrating the incredible migratory instincts of Michigan birds, bats, and butterflies! They have a schedule full of activities for kids and families to enjoy all day long.

Sportsmen for Youth – Youth Day

Youth Day presented by Sportsmen for Youth is taking place this Saturday, September 7th from 9am – 3pm at Muskegon County Fairgrounds! This event is a totally free family friendly day! This day is designed to introduce and educate youth to all things outdoor – from hunting, fishing, conservation of natural resources, and more! This event will include guest speakers and the first 2,000 kids 17 years and under will get a free t-shirt, lunch, prize drawing, and goodie bag!

I hope you and your family have a great weekend, Where You Live!