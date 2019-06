Chef Jet Tila from the Food Network will be making a special appearance at the Maranda Park Party at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo! Look for him by a food truck doing cooking demonstrations and giving out free samples for families!

The Park Party at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo is Thursday, June 27th from noon-2pm with free lunches starting at 11:30am. There will be so many fun activities, games, entertainment, and prizes. Everyone’s invited and everything is free!