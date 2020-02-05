Food, fashion, and fun at Maranda’s Beautiful U

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Nearly 140 middle school girls from 5 different school districts throughout Kent County attended Maranda’s Beautiful U event earlier this week to empower their mind, body, and soul. Ferris State University Grand Rapids hosted the event and opened their doors for a day of empowerment, education, and encouragement. Different community members came to share their message of positivity and to celebrate true beauty!

One of these community partners was Dr. Carolyn King from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services who infused hope and self-esteem into these young woman to help them feel powerful and beautiful, inside and out. Dr. King did such an amazing job influencing the girls to have hope, joy, and happiness. She left them with the message that they are amazing and will be successful in whatever they want to do in life. It was beautiful!

Douglas J Aveda Institute attended to talk about proper skin and hair care as well as light make up applications. The students of Doulgas J were so excited to share their knowledge with the young ladies and continue to inspire planting seeds of positivity!

Throughout the day, the girls enjoyed a healthy and delicious snack and lunch provided by Meijer and Milk Means More and prepared by the chefs at Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. During lunch time, the girls were taken on a tour of the Secchia Institute kitchens to see how the food was made and even had the opportunity to talk to female chefs who are excelling in their field. The chefs inspired the girls to pursue their dreams, even if it’s in a male dominated field.

The day ended with a super fun fashion show put on by Teen Charge of Wedgwood Christian Services to inspire confidence. The models were local high school students who served as mentors for the girls throughout the day. They were dressed in beautiful outfits donated by Meijer and interacted with the crowd as they strutted across the stage. It was such a hit!

Overall, it was such a great day and so many young ladies left the event feeling empowered and inspired to let their true self shine. Thank you to all who made this incredible event happen! We couldn’t have done it without our community partners. Ferris State University, Secchia Institute For Culinary Education, Meijer, Priority Health, Pine Rest, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Wedgwood Christian Services, Milk Means More, Douglas J Aveda Institute.