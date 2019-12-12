First graders throughout GRPS receive free books

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Every first grade student throughout Grand Rapids Public Schools recently received their very own book, thanks to the generous donation of Laura Huizenga through the Good Things Happen to Readers program. This program, managed by Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, encourages GRPS students to discover the joy and importance of reading. Now by owning their very own book, the hope is to inspire students to continue reading which will greatly influence their future.

More than 1,500 first graders throughout the 26 elementary schools in Grand Rapids had smiles across their faces as they received their book, rejoicing how excited they were to take it home and read it to their family. The exciting day also included various adults in the community volunteering to come read to the students. It was definitely a beautiful day for all involved!