First clean, cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare line launched in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A local mom and daughter are working together to create the first clean, cuelty-free cosmetics and skincare line called Girlpalooza! Founder Becky Vandenbroek and her 5 year old daughter Lola started this company to not only sell healthier products, but also provide a positive and empowering message to girls. Girlpalooza sells beauty and skincare products such as bath bombs, body washes, hand creams, lip gloss, and nail polish! All of the products have essential oils in them for scent instead of fragrance to create a more natural and clean product. This a great story of a mom and daughter working together to empower young women!