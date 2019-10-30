Will Michigan Bridge the Pay Ga-p? Fifth Third Bank helping community move toward pay equality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third Bank and Rhoades McKee recently partnered to host the conference Will Michigan Bridge the Pay Ga-p? to address pay inequality in the workforce. This conference examined the current pay gap while raising awareness and providing education to women about inequality and what can be done to move forward.

The conference included presenters and panel members who are local business owners, HR Directors, and professionals who were able to speak to the audience. They provided education and advice on how businesses can move toward this direction, while audience members were able to voice their questions and concerns.

Events like this are essential in giving women a place to gather and create conversations about how to move forward as a community.