The importance of an emergency savings account: Tips from Fifth Third Bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – One of the lessons people have learning through the COVID-19 pandemic is the importance of an emergency savings account. Our friends from Fifth Third Bank joined us to talk about quick and easy ways families can think about setting up an emergency fund.
Fifth Third Bank Tips:
- Have 6-12 months of your expenses saved into an emergency fund
- Start a budget
- Make a list of your essential expenses – rent, car, food, etc.
- Figure out what your total expenses are and multiple by 6, that will be your goal