The importance of an emergency savings account: Tips from Fifth Third Bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The John Ball Zoo and Fifth Third Bank are partnering to help conservation efforts! Zoo guests are encouraged to help conservation for wildlife and wild places by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar on any retail purchase while at the zoo. This includes the gift shop, food, and drinks (excludes admission tickets). Then, Fifth Third Bank will match those round up donations!

Now that the zoo is open and ready for families to come visit, next time you go, make sure to round up on your purchases in order to help our planet!