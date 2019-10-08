Registration open and updates announced for 43rd Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 43rd annual Amway River Bank Run is taking place Saturday, May 9th, 2020 in downtown Grand Rapids! This race is made possible by awesome partners such as Fifth Third Bank and Spectrum Health. Although the Amway River Bank Run is still months away, the planning process is well underway along with registration officially open to runners! Registration opened on October 1st for anyone to sign up for the largest 25K in the country along with the 25K Handcycle/Wheelchair, 10K, 5K, and 5K community walk.

David Madiol, race director, said “Amway is committed in upping the experience of the race itself” and with the new year comes new exciting changes that will be announced in the upcoming months.. The Amway River Bank Run also announced five new charity partners for the 2020 race including American Cancer Society, Children Advocacy Center of Kent County Conductive Learning Center of North America, The Hand to Hand group, and the Mental Health Foundation’s Be Nice program. There’s a wide variety of charities that can be influential to runners to go the extra mile. Visit amwayriverbank.com to register now!