Maranda and Fifth Third Bank partner to celebrate workers at Family Promise of GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout the summer, Maranda and the Park Party crew have been traveling throughout West Michigan and Southwest Michigan surprising good people doing good things for families in need. This week brought Maranda to Family Promise of Grand Rapids where she partnered with Fifth Third Bank to provide them with a Park Party Pop Up Style to celebrate all the good they are doing for our community.

Maranda provided the workers with goodie bags full of awesome stuff from Meijer along with a Park Party t-shirt while Fifth Third Bank gave them gift cards to BIGGBY Coffee. This is just a small way we can thank these amazing people for all they do!

Family Promise partners with families in the community who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by helping them get back on their feet and create a stable lifestyle. They help these families find safe shelter before finding them a safe and loving place to call home. Throughout families journeys, Family Promise continues to walk along side families to ensure they are back on their feet. Since COVID-19 has bee tough for many families, Fifth Third Bank donated $100,000 to Family Promise of GR which will provide 10 families a new home! Fifth Third is really all about strengthening families and building a stronger communities!