Honor veterans in our community this holiday season at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WOOD) – We are celebrating all veterans and active military members today for Veterans Day so we stopped by the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans to see the amazing work they are doing for heroes in our country. Fifth Third Bank also joined us to talk about the resources and cards they collected for families and kids in the community to provide to residents at the Veterans Home. This also includes cards made by local students to thank the veterans for serving our country. Due to the pandemic, residents are unable to be out in the community and have visitors. These cards and resources are a way to provide them with some joy during these uncertain times.

If you want to help out a veteran this holiday season, you and your family can stop by the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and take a star off their Christmas tree. Each star has a Christmas wish for a resident to home on Christmas morning.

Many businesses and restaurants are offering all veterans or active military members deals today, check out the list here!