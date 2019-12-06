Head to Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday for Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s an exciting weekend here in Downtown Grand Rapids, Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids kicks off at Rosa Parks Circle!
Every Saturday throughout winter, we will be offering free skating for all kids 17 years and under from 10am to noon thanks to my friends at Fifth Third Bank! Families will have the opportunity to get out and be active while enjoying a super fun family tradition. There will even be free hot cocoa thanks to Biggby Coffee, Milk Means More, and Michigan Dairy Farmers! Skates are provided. We hope to see you there!