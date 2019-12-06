Head to Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday for Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - It was a magical night at Maranda's Caring for Families Holiday Shopping event with Bethany Christian Services at Meijer! Eleven families in need from around the globe enjoyed food, dancing and shopping just in time for the holidays. Kids were able to get new winter boots, a fun book, and an exciting new toy. Families were able to stock up on household essentials, diapers, toiletry items, and more. It was truly a night to remember!

Before the shopping began, families were able to enjoy delicious pizza from Craig's Cruisers and then watch CARE Ballet perform an excerpt from Twas the Night Before Christmas. Together, everyone was able to get into the spirit of the holiday season!