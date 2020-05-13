Financial advice during COVID-19 from Fifth Third Bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Many families in our community are experiencing financial hardships right now as a result of COVID-19. Fifth Third Bank is here to provide advice and guidance for families to help them navigate these tough times. Whether it be your utility companies, phone plan, mortgage, or credit cards, there is help out there to make these times a little bit easier for you and your family.

Fifth Third Bank Tips:

Call your service provider or visit their website to see what type of relief they offer Find out if the relief they offer is automatic or you have to ask for it Find out how to get or how to apply Have your account number and most recent bill available when talking to your providers If you have questions or concerns, call your bank

As we have said, we’re all in this together. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your band and figure out in what ways they can help you and your family during this difficult time.