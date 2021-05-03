Fifth Third Bank works to feed the community in celebration of Fifth Third Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is an exciting day. It is May 3, otherwise known as Fifth Third Day. In celebration of Fifth Third Day, Fifth Third Bank will be giving back to their community today, and everyday throughout the month of May. Fifth Third Bank is working to find a way to raise a million meals to provide for families and individuals in need, as well as helping to ensure a college education for babies in the community.

Today and throughout the month of May, Fifth Third Bank will be helping to pack food bags and supplying monetary donations to feed the community. To kick off this initiative, Fifth Third is at Streams of Hope today preparing bags and providing the non-profit organization with a $5,000 check to help feed the community.

On top of that, in an initiative to provide a college education to babies in the community, any baby born at a Mercy Health Facility on May 5, 2021 will receive a college savings plan with $1,053 and a 5/3 Baby onesie from Fifth Third Bank.