Fifth Third Bank welcomed 31 West Michigan Fifth Third babies with $1,053

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Just one week ago Fifth Third Bank celebrated Fifth Third Day by starting college funds for all of the babies born in five select Mercy Health Hospitals on that day. The Fifth Third Babies promotion granted $1,053 to the parents of any baby born on Fifth Third Day. Collectively the partnering Mercy Health hospitals welcomed 31 Fifth Third Babies, with Mercy Health St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids welcoming the most babies.

All 31 babies were welcomed into the world with a new 529 College Savings Plan with $1,053 just coming for Fifth Third Bank. Kids with at least $500 in a savings plan are three times more likely to attend college in the future and Fifth Third wants to help more babies become part of that statistic by starting them off on the right foot.