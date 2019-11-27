Fifth Third Bank teaching students the importance of being responsible with their finances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Fifth Third Bank has a cool financial program for 5th grade students at local elementary schools. The Young Bankers Club is an after school program that teaches students basic financial life skills to help them get ahead of the curve in learning about financial responsibility. The students are learning how to budget, save money for college, about interest, and more!

Fifth Third Bank is dedicated to giving back to the community, which includes helping these students plan for their futures and help them be financial secure. They believe these are important skills to have throughout their life. It’s best to help kids understand their finances now rather than find out the hard way later in life.