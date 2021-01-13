Fifth Third Bank supports refugees through financial resources

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – As an immigrant from Bosnia, Alma Dzebo is dedicated to helping refugees and other immigrants from Bethany Christian Services and Samaritas receive the support and resources they need.

Prior to transitioning into her current role as Vice Present and Financial Center Manager, Dzebo worked as a part time teller. Through her hard work and determination, Dzebo is now sharing her knowledge with fellow refugees by assisting with their financial needs. The resources that she’s able to provide includes presentations, seminars regarding opening a savings account, setting up a secured credit card, and providing step by step guidance alongside each refugee and immigrant’s journey.

To Fifth Third Bank, it’s more than just giving advice and helping with finance. The most important part of it all is showing love and support to all refugees. Fifth Third Bank sees this wonderful initiative as a way to make an impact in the community through philanthropy, volunteering, and donations.

For more information and to receive support for your personal finances, head to 53.com.