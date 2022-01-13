Fifth Third Bank: How to save money during the pandemic

Fifth Third Bank

by: Katie Meyers

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is always a good idea to make sure that you are budgeting your money, saving when you can and making sure that you are making good financial decisions. Because of the pandemic it is important to reevaluate your expenses and be sure you’re saving in every way that you can. Our friends at Fifth Third Bank recently sat down with Maranda to talk about how the pandemic has brought to light the importance of saving money.

>>>Take a look to learn some great pandemic monday saving tips!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon