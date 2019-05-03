Fifth Third Bank giving back to community on Fifth Third Day Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Today is May 3rd, which means it’s Fifth Third Day! Our friends at Fifth Third Bank are doing great things this month by honoring their employees, customers, and especially, the community. They are committed to fighting hunger the entire month of May by serving 1 million meals! We met up with them while they were packing sacked suppers at Kids Food Basket. These suppers will be given to kids all over West Michigan so they don’t go hungry. It’s so awesome to see businesses doing good for the community! Thank you Fifth Third Bank!