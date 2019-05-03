Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank giving back to community on Fifth Third Day

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 01:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 01:15 PM EDT

Fifth Third Bank giving back to community on Fifth Third Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Today is May 3rd, which means it’s Fifth Third Day! Our friends at Fifth Third Bank are doing great things this month by honoring their employees, customers, and especially, the community. They are committed to fighting hunger the entire month of May by serving 1 million meals! We met up with them while they were packing sacked suppers at Kids Food Basket. These suppers will be given to kids all over West Michigan so they don’t go hungry. It’s so awesome to see businesses doing good for the community! Thank you Fifth Third Bank!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Featured Content

Steal Her Secrets: New Hotel Mertens chef breaks the glass ceiling in Grand Rapids
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: New Hotel Mertens chef breaks the glass ceiling in Grand Rapids

WOTV 4 Women wants to give you a deeper look at the many power women who are helping make West Michigan a thriving place for women at work.

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019 Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

WOTV4Women

Fifth Third Bank on Facebook

Fifth Third River Bank Run