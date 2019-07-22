Fifth Third Bank empowering families in the community in a big way

Family Promise of Grand Rapids works with families and their children who are fall victim to homelessness due to the housing crisis. Family Promise works with the families to provide them shelter, basic needs, housing services, and opportunities to get them back in a stable home. In order to do this, Family Promise works with companies and organizations to help provide these services to family. Fifth Third is one company that is helping in a big way.

Fifth Third Bank has donated $100,000 to Family Promise of Grand Rapids in their efforts to help end homelessness. The money they donated will be used to provide new housing for 10 different families around the Grand Rapids area. Fifth Third is passionate about empowering families and building a stronger community, and together Fifth Third and Family Promises are changing families lives.